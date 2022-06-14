A series of upgrades to Rockland’s wastewater processing facilities is expected to leave an unpleasant smell lingering over the community this summer.

The $11 million project to upgrade the majority of the equipment at the plant located on Tillson Avenue is expected to take two years to complete, according to the Courier-Gazette. Sludge processing will be conducted at an outside mobile unit for about three months.

Some of the equipment being replaced is so large that it required the external walls to be temporarily removed, according to Terry Pinto, the superintendent of the wastewater plant. But the upgrades will allow for changes that will automate some processes, and provide heightened safety for employees.

Staff will do everything possible to limit odors and the impact on local residents, Pinto said.