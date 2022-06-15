John Holmes is running for reelection to his Winterport seat on the RSU 22 board of directors in the June 14, 2022 election. Credit: Courtesy of RSU 22

Two incumbents and a newcomer were elected to school board seats representing Winterport and Newburgh on Tuesday night.

John Holmes and Heath Miller, who are current members of the Regional School Unit 22 school board representing Winterport and Newburgh respectively, won their bids for three-year terms. Newcomer Brooke Miller won her bid to represent Winterport for a two-year term.

RSU 22 serves Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport and Frankfort, but only Newburgh and Winterport voters elected school board members in Tuesday’s race.

Holmes, who has represented Winterport since 2016, won 366 votes over challenger Katherine Collins, who won 309 votes.

Miller, who is the current board chair and has served for nine years, won 199 votes for re-election to his Newburgh seat.

Heather Frye came in second place with 61 votes, and Jonathan Purdy won 53 votes.

Brooke Miller

Brooke Miller won 322 votes, toppling incumbent Kenyon Humphrey, who won 107 votes. Leah Kresge, another challenger, won 220 votes.

During the campaign, the candidates emphasized their desire to move on from the conflicts that dominated RSU 22 board meetings over the past year, and address challenges like student learning loss and making board processes more transparent.