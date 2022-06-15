A Dixmont man was killed late last week when his motorcycle crashed into a tree.

Wayne Grotton, 53, was riding his 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle about 3:56 p.m. Friday when he crashed into a tree near the intersection of Carr’s Corner and North Palermo roads, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Grotton was killed in the crash, and it was unclear whether he had been wearing a helmet, the newspaper reported.

Investigators believe alcohol and speeding played a role in the crash.

That was one of three fatal crashes to be reported across Waldo County since Friday.

Mitchell Philbrook, 23, of Searsport died Saturday after being thrown from his motorcycle in Frankfort, and 57-year-old Louis Miller of Palermo died after being thrown from his car on Sunday in his hometown.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated Wayne Grotton’s age.