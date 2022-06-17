Workers at the Augusta Chipotle staged a walkout this week over what they called unsafe working conditions.

That comes amid a surge in labor agitation across the country accompanied by a wave of unionization targeting national chains like Starbucks and Chipotle.

Chipotle workers told the Kennebec Journal that low staffing is a big concern for them. Two workers are often doing the food preparation work of six people, and the restaurant will be staffed with three to four people when at least seven are needed, according to the newspaper.

In a letter to the chain’s national management, they called those demands “unreasonable” and said they jeopardize the safety of customers and themselves.

Workers also complained about a lack of training and support from upper management, the newspaper reported.

The issues came to a head Tuesday morning when the workers found themselves short-staffed, and they walked out at lunch and did not return until Thursday when enough people were on hand to run the restaurant, according to the Kennebec Journal.

A Chipotle spokesperson told the Kennebec Journal that the health and safety of its workers and customers is a top priority.

Workers are now considering unionizing, but have not yet determined what union to join.