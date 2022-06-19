This story was originally published by CBS 13.

Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the April 26 homicide on Woodford Street in Portland.

On April 26, Derald Coffin was in a vehicle parked outside in the area of 107 Woodford Street around 1 a.m., according to CBS 13.

He was then approached by a group of people who shot Coffin and another individual. Coffin later died and the other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday June 16, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Jonathon Geisinger, 45, on a charge of felony murder for the incident according to the police.

Authorities said around 5:30 p.m. Friday night investigators believed that they had found Geisinger in a home at 53 Briarwood Road in South Portland.

Both South Portland and Portland Police Department’s special reaction teams were able to secure the outside of the home while a search warrant was received in order to enter the home.

The search started around 7:30 p.m. and Geisinger was arrested around 8:30 p.m.

He is now being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $500,000 cash bail.

While the case is still being investigated, investigators are urging anyone who has any information that might assist in this case to call them at (207) 874-8575.