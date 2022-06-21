The two people who were found in an Auburn apartment Sunday morning died by homicide, officials announced in a press conference Tuesday.

Kelzie Caron, 21, of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut were found dead in an apartment at 49 Fourth St., according to Sgt. Jason Moore of the Auburn Police Department.

The manner of which they died is not being released at this time, Moore said.

Police also said they are looking for a black 2018 Hyundai Tucson in connection with the case.

No arrests have been made in the deaths and there is no danger to the public, according to Maine State Police Detective Randall Keaton.