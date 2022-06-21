A Westbrook man has died after he crashed his motorcycle into a mailbox in Limington on Monday.

Philip MacKerron, 63, was riding his 2000 Honda motorcycle on Sokokis Avenue about 4:15 p.m. when he struck a mailbox and was thrown from the bike, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

MacKerron, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

It is at least the eighth fatal motorcycle crash in the state since the beginning of June. A 41-year-old man involved in a police chase died after a crash in Arundel on June 17. A 19-year-old man was killed in Lebanon on June 15. A 50-year-old woman was killed in Waltham on June 12. A 23-year-old man was killed in Frankfort on June 11. A 67-year-old man was killed in Winslow on June 10. A 53-year-old man was killed in Palermo on June 10. A 55-year-old man was killed in Buxton on June 7.