A 14-year-old girl died after a suspected overdose at a graduation party in Eustis last Monday, police said.

Three sheriffs’ deputies responded to a medical incident at 6:08 p.m. on June 13 at a house on Main Street, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said. The girl died by the time they responded, so the case was referred to the Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit, Nichols said.

He referred further questions to the state police. Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, gave the girl’s age but did not immediately respond on Wednesday with additional information.