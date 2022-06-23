A Buxton woman was indicted for manslaughter in connection with a Gorham crash that killed a man in February, according to NewsCenter Maine.

Jade K. Pierce, 25, fatally struck Christopher Smith, 60, on Route 114, also known as Fort Hill Road, in Gorham about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Smith died at the scene of the crash, while 56-year-old Christine Smith, who was a passenger in his vehicle, was taken to a local hospital.

Pierce was also hospitalized with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Pierce, who had allegedly been intoxicated at the time of the crash, is also charged with Class B aggravated criminal operating under the influence causing death and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, according to NewsCenter Maine.