A Buxton woman was indicted for manslaughter in connection with a Gorham crash that killed a man in February, according to NewsCenter Maine.

Jade K. Pierce, 25,  fatally struck Christopher Smith, 60, on Route 114, also known as Fort Hill Road, in Gorham about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Smith died at the scene of the crash, while 56-year-old Christine Smith, who was a passenger in his vehicle, was taken to a local hospital.

Pierce was also hospitalized with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Pierce, who had allegedly been intoxicated at the time of the crash, is also charged with Class B aggravated criminal operating under the influence causing death and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, according to NewsCenter Maine.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.