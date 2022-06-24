A $2 million will go toward helping Maine Medical Center complete an expansion project.

Maine Medical Center President Jeff Sanders said the donation from Eric and Peggy Cianchette will support construction of the Malone Family Tower, which will house a new cardiac center on Congress Street.

“The Malone Family Tower will be a tower for primarily cardiac care at MMC,” Sanders said. “We’ll have our operating rooms and our cath labs there, and we’ll have 96 private rooms to care for patients that require in patient care.”

This donation completes the $150 million goal the hospital set seven years ago at the start of this project.

Sanders said Maine Medical Center is working on building modern and adaptable facilities, educating the next generation of caregivers in Maine and innovating solutions to improve patient care.

“To see it come out of the ground, to see it come to shape, it puts a smile on my face because at the end of the day, I know it’s a location that will better support the incredible care that we provide at MMC today,” Sanders said.

The Malone Family Tower is expected to open in early 2024.