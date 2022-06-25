SOMERVILLE, Maine — A Knox County man died in a head-on car and motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon.

Christopher Lascoutx, 78, of Washington was southbound on the Turner Ridge Road on a 2019 Triumph around 3 p.m. when he hit a Lucas Tree Service truck while it was mid-turn in the roadway, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Lascoutx died from his injuries at the scene. He had been wearing a helmet and a riding jacket at the time of the crash.

Brandon Higgins, 23, of Etna had been driving the truck at the time of the crash. Higgins and his passenger, 25-year-old Ryan Mack of Waterville, were not injured in the crash. Both Higgins and Mack were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, officials said.

Turner Ridge Road was closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, and anyone with information about the crash can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332.