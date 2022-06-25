A man whose body was found at the Casella Recycling facility in Scarborough on Friday morning died of natural causes.

The body of 64-year-old Paul Hayden was discovered among cardboard by a driver of a Troiano Waste Services truck at the Gibson Road facility, according to the Scarborough Police Department.

An autopsy showed that Hayden had died of natural causes, officials said on Friday evening.

The circumstances of Hayden’s death and how his body ended up at the Casella Recycling plant remains under investigation.