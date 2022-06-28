A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a business located at 849 Stillwater Avenue in Bangor on Tuesday morning.

Antwon Vaughn, 32, had reportedly entered the store, started an argument over unpaid wages and pointed a handgun at an associate at around 9:13 a.m., according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Vaughn also reportedly made threats and demanded money before driving off shortly before police arrived, Betters said. No one was hurt in the confrontation.

Vaughn was later spotted in a parked car located off State Street, and after an interview was arrested and charged with robbery, a Class B crime, according to Betters.

Vaughn was transported to the Penobscot County Jail.