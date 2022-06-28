The Portland townhouse of a gubernatorial candidate facing child pornography charges has sold for $1.8 million, less than three months after it was searched as part of a criminal probe.

Eliot Cutler and his wife Melanie sold their five-bedroom home at 84 Pine St. in Portland’s West End on June 16 to a man and woman who live in Dallas, Texas, according to real estate transfer records.

Cutler, a two-time candidate for Maine governor who came within 10,000 votes of being elected in 2010, is facing four felony charges of possessing sexually explicit material involving a child under age 12. He is currently out on bail.

read more Judge bars public access to documents on search of Eliot Cutler’s Portland home Cumberland County Superior Court Judge MaryGay Kennedy granted the motion to seal the search warrant, the affidavit and the list of items seized by Maine State Police on Thursday, according to documents.

The home gained infamy when it was searched on March 23 as part of a criminal probe into Cutler. While police found “thousands of videos” of child sex abuse in his Brooklin home, it is unclear if they found anything in his Portland residence. He has not faced any charges in Cumberland County.

The Cutlers bought the home for $1.25 million in February 2021, according to property records.

Eliot Cutler’s home at 84 Pine Street in Portland on Thursday, one day after police searched it. Cutler’s unit is on the right. Credit: David Marino Jr. | BDN

The pair who bought the home from the Cutlers listed their Dallas address as their after-purchase mailing address. It is not clear if they plan to make the home their primary residence.

The Cutlers listed their Brooklin address as their residence in the real estate transfer record for the Portland home.

This is the second home Cutler has sold in the Portland area within the past two years. He sold his Cape Elizabeth mansion for $7.6 million to Jonathan Bush, a cousin of former President George W. Bush, in 2020.