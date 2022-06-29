A Glenburn man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car on Route 15 near the Village Variety Store in Glenburn on Tuesday night.

Andrew Adams, 61, of Glenburn was traveling north on Route 15 around 9 p.m. when a car traveling south on the road turned into the Village Variety Store in front of the motorcycle, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams was brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he later was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, Jonathan Hendre, 40, of Hudson, was not injured. His passengers, Sarah Saltzman, 40, and her 6-year-old daughter, were not injured, either.