Lewiston school leaders said a school, trashed by children, is looking much better after the community spent the past week cleaning up.

Adult education staff and students are back at the Gov. James B. Longley School in Lewiston just a week after vandals caused more than $100,000 in damage.

On June 21, Lewiston police charged four children, ages 10 to 14, with burglary and aggravated criminal mischief.

On Tuesday morning, the superintendent posted an update on the cleanup, showing the damage last week and the cleanup just one week later.

Assistant Superintendent Karen Paquette said the progress is thanks to their IT team and the facilities and custodial staff, whom she called the “heartbeat” of the operation so far.

Paquette also noted how she wasn’t surprised by the donations and volunteers offering to help the school get back to normal.

“At this point, it looks like insurance will cover all of the damage,” Paquette said. “We are still documenting and collecting everything. But as of right now, it looks like insurance will cover the cost.”

As the cleanup continues, the school still has steps to take with the insurance company before volunteers and more students can be let back in.