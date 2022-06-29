A 1-year-old child is in critical condition after reportedly falling into a storage bin that had been filled with rain water in Clinton on Tuesday night.

The child was found trapped in a storage bin at a residence at 8 Elwood Drive around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, and was taken to a local hospital while first responders performed CPR, according to the Morning Sentinel. The child was then transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The child was reportedly in critical condition on Tuesday night, and no update was available on Wednesday.

The Maine State Police have opened an investigation due to the child’s young age.