The Maine Department of Environmental Protection canceled its salvage efforts on Thursday for a yacht that caught fire off the coast of New Hampshire and sank.

The 72-foot ship went up in flames off the coast of Portsmouth on June 18, forcing three people and two dogs on board to abandon ship.

The burned vessel then sank in about 80 feet of water.

Officials planned to begin salvage Thursday, but weather conditions and safety concerns forced them to postpone. The salvage effort will be rescheduled.