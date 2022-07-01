A Wells man pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old in May.

Andrew Huber-Young, 19, was charged with murder after his father, brother and a young child were shot at a home at 97 Crediford Road on May 21. Young’s father and brother were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening while the child — 2-year-old Octavia Huber Young — died of her injuries, according to the Maine State Police.

Young was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Portland Press Herald.

He pleaded not guilty to all five charges on Friday via a Zoom hearing, the Press Herald reported.

Huber-Young lived at the home on Crediford Road with his parents, his brother and his niece.

The shooting was the culmination of a fight between Huber-Young and the girl’s father over a T-shirt, according to a police affidavit.

Huber-Young allegedly drove to the Wells Police Department after the shooting and told police, “I f****** up and accidently shot at my f****** family,” the affidavit said.

He told police the gun, a .22-caliber handgun, was in his car. Investigators recovered it.

The fight over his brother wearing Huber-Young’s T-shirt without permission escalated, and their father asked Huber-Young to leave, according to police. The two brothers allegedly continued to argue via text messages while Huber-Young was at a Sea Dogs game in Portland.

Huber-Young later returned to the home with a gun he had stolen from his father, according to the court documents.

He allegedly told police he was aiming for his brother and fired but did not intend to kill anyone, the affidavit said.

Huber-Young’s father was shot in the face and his brother suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Octavia Huber-Young, who was in the arms of her father, was shot in the left arm and the bullet went through her chest.

Andrew Huber-Young is being held without bail at York County Jail. A testimonial hearing has been requested to determine if there was enough probable cause to hold him.