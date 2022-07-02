A search is underway for an apparent missing woman and four children in the Augusta area.

Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, was last seen around 8 p.m. on June 30, according to the Augusta Police Department.

Missing along with Mawj Al Hilfi are Zainab Al Hilfi, a 9-year-old girl, Assent Al Hilfi, an 8-year-old girl, Mohammed Al Hilfi, a 4-year-old boy and Abbes Al Hilfi, a 4-year-old boy.

Mawj Al Hilfi may have been driving a 2015 silver Toyota Highlander with a license plate 3308 WS.

Anyone with possible information on the Al Hilfi’s whereabouts can contact the Augusta Police Department at 207-626-2370, and can reach Detective Chris Guay directly 207-530-2701, or Detective Derek Daley at 207-530-7876.