A search is underway for an apparent missing woman and four children in the Augusta area.

Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, was last seen around 8 p.m. on June 30, according to the Augusta Police Department.

Missing along with Mawj Al Hilfi are Zainab Al Hilfi, a 9-year-old girl, Assent Al Hilfi, an 8-year-old girl, Mohammed Al Hilfi, a 4-year-old boy and Abbes Al Hilfi, a 4-year-old boy.

Mawj Al Hilfi may have been driving a 2015 silver Toyota Highlander with a license plate 3308 WS.

Anyone with possible information on the Al Hilfi’s whereabouts can contact the Augusta Police Department at 207-626-2370, and can reach Detective Chris Guay directly 207-530-2701, or Detective Derek Daley at 207-530-7876.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.