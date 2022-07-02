A Corinna man died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

Merle Page, 60, had been northbound on Route 7 at approximately 6:23 p.m. in Corinna when he crossed the centerline into opposing traffic, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Page’s motorcycle struck a Chevy Silverado head on.

Page, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

The Chevy driver and his 8-year-old son were not injured in the crash.

Page’s death is the 19th motorcycle accident death in Maine this year, with the state on track to see the deadliest year for motorcyclists since 2017.

Friday’s crash remains under investigation.