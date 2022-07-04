Streets were lined on Monday with spectators who came out to enjoy the return of the Fourth of July celebration in Bangor after two years without one. The parade traveled along Wilson Street in Brewer, across the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge, then continued onto Main, State and Exchange streets. The parade, which lasted just about an hour, was part of a daylong set of festivities that also included a pancake breakfast and 3K road race in the morning. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater for a free concert at 8:30 p.m. Local bands Dakota and The Stone Doctors will take the stage at 5 p.m., and fireworks are set to begin immediately after the BSO’s performance at 9:30 p.m.

The parade traveled along Wilson Street in Brewer, across the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge, then continuing onto Main, State and Exchange streets. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Left to right: A Korean War veteran waves to spectators while walking in the Fourth of July parade in Bangor. Main Street in Bangor was lined with spectators. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Jemma Taylor, 4, of Bangor plugs her ears as the United Bikers of Maine pass by her on Union Street during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Left to right: A runner in the 4th of July 3K road race gives a thumbs up to spectators as he makes his way along Union Street in Bangor Monday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Sparrow, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, shows his American spirit at Bangor’s Fourth of July parade with his owner Baileigh Rossignol on Monday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN