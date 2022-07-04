If you are planning on heading to a firework show or if fireworks can be heard from your home, Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, has some tips to keeping your furry family members safe.

First, the group recommends to bring your animals inside when fireworks start going off in your neighborhood. Also they advise to put pets in a secure room with toys and put on the TV or play music to help drown out the loud booms outside. Turning on a fan can also help with this.

The society says do not play with things like sparklers around pets. They can burn your pets and are toxic if ingested.

They also note if you are going to give your pet medication, make sure it’s prescribed by a vet and pay attention to the dosage. Before the festivities begin, double check that your pet is wearing their collar and identification tags with your contact information in case they get out.