A search is underway for two teenagers missing from the Bangor area.

Charity Bell, 17, and Madisyn Trotter, 15, were reported missing at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department. Both Bell and Trotter reportedly left the Bangor area on foot.

Both Bell and Trotter are believed to have connections to the greater Portland and Lake Region area, and are likely to be traveling together, according to Betters.

Bell is described as a 5-foot-7 female who weighs approximately 230 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes, while Trotter is described as a 5-foot-1 female with green eyes who weighs approximately 250 pounds with blond hair that has been dyed black.

The Bangor Police Department can be contacted at 207-947-7384, and the anonymous tip line can be reached by pressing option three.