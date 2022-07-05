A Phillips man was arrested Friday for allegedly setting fire to a Farmington business more than 5 years ago.

Kurt Searles, 34, was charged with arson and conspiracy to commit arson, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Searles allegedly started a fire at the Falls General Store in Farmington in April 2017. The Croswell Road business was later demolished.

Moss said new information came to light recently that allowed investigators to proceed with a case against Searles. She did not disclose what new information investigators uncovered.

Searles was arrested without incident at his home, and he was being held at the Franklin County Jail in Farmington on $5,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Maine fire marshal’s office at 207-624-7076.