A Biddeford woman who was found dead in her York County Jail cell died from a drug overdose.

Her death is not suspicious, according to the Maine State Police.

York County Sheriff William King said Nicole Turner, 34, was found dead in her cell about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Turner had been incarcerated at the jail since June 21 on “miscellaneous” charges.

No additional information was immediately available, but her death remains under investigation.