The order prohibits state agencies from cooperating with another state’s investigation into a health care provider for delivering abortion care in Maine.

PLUS: It’s not clear if companies will be able to — legally — cover travel costs for employees seeking abortion care while protecting their privacy and keeping them safe from prosecution.

Saturday’s concertgoers found new tiers of seating, an additional entrance and exit, and, perhaps most importantly, permanent bathrooms replaced the old portable toilets.

Gummed-up supply chains, skyrocketing demand, and labor shortages have made portable toilets tough to find in Maine.

The Portland International Jetport had 13 cancellations out of the 412 flights scheduled over the four-day weekend.

Portland along with much of the rest of the coast — including popular tourist spots at Boothbay and Mount Desert Island — saw a slight decline in traffic compared with last year.

A 2003 study mentions the Masonic Temple as a strong focal point in town, noting “every effort should be made to revitalize and restore this building as a historic downtown element.”

There’s plenty of room on Greater Portland’s menu for one more bite of scrumptious restaurant goodness.

The girls hockey team presents an opportunity for girls to play for their school that doesn’t involve them joining the boys team.

It’s important to recognize the key signs that indicate you might be disturbing the majestic loon.

Nathan Reardon, 44, was the first Mainer charged with lying to obtain a COVID-19 pandemic loan for businesses.

Wayne M. Robbins, 64, says the 2020 dog bite to his left hand permanently injured his forefinger.

Amid the pandemic, more doctors, nurses and others in health care received help. The uptick reflects the increase in substance use overall.

There has been an average of 800 drug overdoses and 53 deaths a month in Maine between January and May.

ALSO: Fatal overdoses in Portland for 2022 have already surpassed last year’s number

Brenda Chandler, who has served as Nordic Aquafarms’ chief financial officer for more than 3 years, has been appointed interim chief executive officer.

