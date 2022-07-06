The fire that ran through the century-plus-old Prospect Harbor lightkeeper’s house last week was an accident, according to state officials.

The flames that heavily damaged the cottage in Gouldsboro started in a ventilation fan in the ceiling of the home’s bathroom, said Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Public Safety.

Fire departments from across Hancock County helped extinguish the fire last Monday.

The lighthouse and the cottage is on the grounds of a U.S. Naval station. A family that was staying at the property was not hurt in the blaze.

Known as Gull Cottage, the property is rented out to military members and their families as a vacation retreat.

The building was still standing after the fire, but Gouldsboro Fire Chief Todd Daley told the Ellsworth American that, between the flames and resulting water damage from rescue efforts, the cottage was a total loss.

Naval officials did not respond to requests for comment about the future of the property.

The lighthouse, built in 1891, was not damaged in the fire.