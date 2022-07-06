Staff at the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich were recently stunned when a mystery customer left hundreds of dollars as a tip after enjoying a meal.

One server reportedly was awarded a $400 tip after the mystery customer paid their bill, and another server was tipped $800, according to the Times Record.

The servers, Ashleigh McElman and Tiana Burton, haven’t said who the customer was out of respect for their privacy, but the mystery diner has eaten at the establishment at least two times in recent memory.

McElman said that the act of kindness made her cry, the Times Record reported. She said that she had recently had to dig into her savings to pay a vet bill for her dog who is battling cancer, so the extra tip made a huge impact in her life.

Burton said that a tip of that size goes a long way in helping folks as everyday expenses pile on, and that money could be put toward a grocery or gas bill.