The former police chief of the Dover-Foxcroft police force pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence on Thursday.

Ryan Reardon was accused of trying to strangle a former partner in 2020. Reardon, 47, was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault, a Class B crime, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C crime and domestic violence assault, a Class D crime, in June of 2021.

Reardon pleaded guilty to the domestic violence Class D charge, while charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon have been dropped, per a plea agreement, according to WABI 5 News.

Reardon is accused of trying to strangle a woman he was having an affair with during an argument on Aug. 23, 2020. He twisted her arm above her head as she was lying on the ground, attempting to fight back, according to a police affidavit.

The victim went to a local hospital, where her injuries were photographed, the document said.

As the two fought, Reardon grabbed her by the throat, and placed a hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream, the court document said.

He faces up to 364 days in prison, a fine and two years’ probation, according to WABI.

Reardon is due in court again in July 2024.