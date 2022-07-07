SANFORD, Maine — A missing Sanford family was reportedly spotted on surveillance video Friday.

Nicholas Hansen was last seen with Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old Lydia Hansen, and the three were expected back in the Sanford area last Thursday but family and friends haven’t heard from them.

Sanford police are not releasing where the confirmed sighting occurred. Authorities have been asking for the public’s help finding Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen since Sunday.

Police say tips continue to come in about the family’s whereabouts. However, authorities are still working to verify those sightings with other agencies.

Authorities believed the family could have been in the Phillips area camping, which is 125 miles north of Sanford. They were due back in the area on June 30, but loved ones had not heard from them.

Credit: Courtesy of the Sanford Police Department

The last time family members saw the group was either on June 27 or June 28, according to authorities. The family was in the Rumford area on June 29.

Authorities previously said the family was last seen driving a silver 2005 VW Jetta. It has a Maine registration plate “1563VJ.” The car has a black rear bumper.

At this point, police do not have anything to suggest that this is a criminal matter.