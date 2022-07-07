A South Berwick woman will test her knowledge Thursday night when she appears on the popular TV quiz show “Jeopardy!”

Heather Brown, a 35-year-old civil servant who earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from Smith College in Massachusetts, will take on Californians Brian Ahern and Yungsheng Wang, the reigning champion from Wednesday’s night show, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The episode, filmed in May, can be watched at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, the newspaper reported.

Brown is just the latest Mainer to test their knowledge on the quiz show, which has featured people from Augusta, Old Orchard Beach, Portland and South Portland in recent years.