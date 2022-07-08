Bowdoin College has expanded its “need-blind” admission policy to include international students.

The college’s policy means that the financial background of all students is not considered as a factor when students apply to Bowdoin College, and students with increased financial needs will be granted assistance to cover the remaining cost of attending the school.

The “need-blind” policy already applied to most of Bowdoin’s student body, but now extends to the international student population, which makes up seven percent of the colleges’ enrolled students.

Bowdoin joins Harvard University, Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, Dartmouth College and Amherst College, which have already implemented a need-blind policy for all students, regardless of nationality and citizenship.

The Brunswick college provides financial aid in the form of scholarships, rather than loans, for students who are unable to pay their full calculated need, a program which has been in place since 2008.

“Ensuring access to a Bowdoin education is central to our mission. This commitment to need-blind admission for our international applicants is another important part of a remarkable program of access and affordability that only a few other colleges and universities are able to provide,” Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose said.