A South Berwick woman failed to advance during her Thursday night appearance on the popular TV quiz show “Jeopardy!”

Heather Brown, a 35-year-old civil servant who earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from Smith College in Massachusetts, came in third during her contest with Californians Brian Ahern and Yungsheng Wang, the reigning champion from Wednesday’s night show, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Ahern succeeded in unseating Wang, who came in second place Thursday, the newspaper reported.

Brown is just the latest Mainer to test their knowledge on the quiz show, which has featured people from Augusta, Old Orchard Beach, Portland and South Portland in recent years.