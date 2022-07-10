WINDHAM — Three people were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in Windham Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on River Road in the area of Aspen Drive around 1:45 p.m, officials said.

32-year-old Steve M. Locke of Casco was southbound in a Chevy Silverado when he crossed the center line and hit another Silverado driven by 72-year-old Gary Hayes of Raymond, who was traveling north.

A passenger in Hayes’ truck, 70-year-old Joy Hayes of Raymond, was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

River Road was shut down for close to an hour.

The crash is still under investigation.