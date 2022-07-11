A man has been accused in the fatal assault of another inmate at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

Carl Williams, 38, was charged with murder and indicted on June 8, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Williams allegedly assaulted 30-year-old Renaldo Jones of Presque Isle about 2 a.m. on Jan. 17, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury. Jones died from his injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland in the early morning hours of May 10.

Jones was serving a 30-month sentence at the Windham prison after pleading guilty to theft charges, and had a year left on his sentence.

At the time of the assault, Williams was serving sentences for striking another vehicle with a truck and assaulting a guard at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, according to the Press Herald.

Williams, who has since been transferred to the Maine State Prison in Warren, also has served time in Florida, South Carolina and Texas for charges including assault on a police officer, burglary, criminal mischief, robbery and trespassing, the Press Herald reported.