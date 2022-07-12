State Rep. Barbara Cardone, D-Bangor, has withdrawn her bid to be reelected in Maine’s 127th District after taking a job with the Maine Judicial Branch.

Cardone confirmed Tuesday that she had withdrawn from the race to accept a job as the director of legal affairs and public policy for the Maine Judicial Branch.

A lawyer who has represented Bangor’s West Side in the Legislature since 2016, Cardone was seeking a fourth, final term in the November general election before she accepted the new position.

“This particular job was a dream job for me,” she said.

The decision to withdraw and step down was difficult, Cardone said..

“I was looking forward to serving my last term,” Cardone said. “I really do enjoy serving the people of this district. They are a great group of folks to represent. Not only have I enjoyed the experience, I have learned a lot.”

Cardone, who was a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs, touted her track record of expanding access to low-cost or no-cost legal representation for indigent clients.

“Access to justice has been one of the themes that I have tried to emphasize in my campaigns and in my time in the Legislature,” she said.

The judicial branch position will allow her to continue that work, Cardone said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to continue to do this, not just for my constituents, but for the people of Maine,” she said.

The Greater Bangor Democratic Committee will host a nominating caucus at the Bangor Masonic Center on Union Street at 10:30 a.m. on July 23 to cast a vote for who will replace Cardone on the Democratic Party ballot.