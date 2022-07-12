A 28-year-old man drowned at Sebago Lake on Monday afternoon.

Harrison Gauld had been swimming in the lake near the Rich Memorial Beach in approximately 4 feet of water, according to Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Gauld appeared to have a medical event and went under water at around 4:30 p.m., and did not reemerge until he was pulled from the water, according to Foss. Several bystanders, including a number of nurses who were at the beach, performed CPR on Gauld until officials could arrive.

First responders arrived and were able to take over CPR from the bystanders, but were unable to revive Gauld, Foss said.

The circumstances of Gauld’s death are under investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner.