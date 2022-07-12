GUILFORD, Maine — A Guilford woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the neck on Sunday later claimed she acted in self-defense because he was a terrorist, according to an incident report obtained Tuesday.

Mary Mahoney, 50, was charged with aggravated assault, Assistant District Attorney R. Christopher Almy said Monday.

Mahoney was booked into the Piscataquis County Jail in Dover-Foxcroft on Sunday and a court justice ordered her to be held on $20,000 cash bail the following day. That’s where she told Deputy Kyle Wilson that she was guilty of stabbing her boyfriend, according to the deputy’s report.

Conditions the court placed on Mahoney included she is not to have contact with the victim or enter the Elm Street residence, and she must submit to a mental health examination.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Elm Street residence in Guilford on Sunday after the victim reported being stabbed with a knife while rolling cigarettes. The man and Mahoney were arguing because Mahoney accused him of being a terrorist and pedophile, according to the report.

When Wilson arrived at the residence, her boyfriend said he didn’t want anything bad to happen to Mahoney and that she needed help, the report said.

A Ka-Bar-style knife with blood on the blade was obtained as evidence, according to the report.

The man was taken by LifeFlight from Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Sunday evening for surgery, according to the district attorney’s office.

Mahoney is scheduled to appear at Unified Criminal Court in Dover-Foxcroft at 10 a.m. Sept. 19.