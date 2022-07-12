A search is underway for a Cumberland County man who is being considered armed and dangerous, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Merritt S. Bennett, 48, of Baldwin is wanted on an active arrest warrant charging criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening and violation of bail conditions, according to Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Bennett reportedly instigated an armed confrontation with police on July 2 after officials responded to a 911 call that was hung up, Foss said. Following the confrontation, Bennett ran off into the woods.

Bennett is considered to be armed and a danger to the community, and anyone who sees him is warned not to approach him. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 207-774-1444 and the Maine State Police can be contacted at 207-973-3700.