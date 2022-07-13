A Jefferson man accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol more than a year ago has pleaded not guilty.

Joshua Colgan, 35, entered his plea Tuesday via videoconference in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., according to the Portland Press Herald. Colgan, who is free on bail, will next appear in court on Sept. 12.

He allegedly pushed his way into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters loyal to Donald Trump attempted to stop Congress from certifying Trump’s election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Colgan, though, is not accused of behaving violently or assaulting any officers.

Colgan posted on Facebook that he and other rioters were there “to overthrow this corrupt government and to form a new brotherhood of patriots that will be permanently carved into our history books to never be forgotten,” and to “ensure that every innocent boy and girl in this country does not, will not ever grow up in a socialist nation,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Federal prosecutors have charged Colgan with four misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

He was arrested in May by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

He is one of four people from Maine who have been charged in connection with the riot.