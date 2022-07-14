The Hermon town manager abruptly resigned Thursday afternoon during an executive session of a special meeting called earlier this week.

Howard Kroll, 55, of Brewer had been town manager since 2016. His six-year contract expires at the end of August.

Efforts to reach Kroll after the meeting were unsuccessful.

Five of the Hermon Town Council’s seven members unanimously voted to accept Kroll’s resignation. They also instructed the town’s lawyer to negotiate the terms of a separation agreement.

Council Chair Steven Thomas and Councilors Richard Cyr, Ronald Murphy, John Snyer III and G. Stephen Watson attended the meeting. Councilors Derek Wood and Phillip Richardson were excused.

No explanation was given for the unscheduled meeting other than to discuss Kroll’s employment status. The council held its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on July 7.

Thomas read a statement thanking Kroll for his work with the town.

“The town appreciates the hard work and vision Howard has exhibited during his nearly six years of service to the town, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” he said.

About 50 Hermon residents attended the meeting but were told that because it was a special meeting there was no opportunity for the public to address council members as there is at regular council meetings.

The council appointed three staff members to take on Kroll’s duties for up to 120 days. Joshua Berry, the tax assessor, will serve as interim town manager. Finance Director Michael Chammings will serve as treasurer, and Economic Development Director Scott Perkins will serve as road commissioner.

Kroll was Auburn’s city manager when he was hired in Hermon as town manager in July 2016. He previously worked as a city clerk and assistant manager in Brewer.