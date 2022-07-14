The owner of an Augusta tow company who fatally shot a man in May won’t be charged.

Rob Drummond acted in self-defense when he fatally shot 36-year-old Tyler Morin about 10:55 a.m. May 20 at the Ready Road Service’s yard on Riverside Drive, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Drummond owns the tow company, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Morin may have been trying to retrieve his vehicle from the lot and nearly hit an employee at the time of the shooting, according to the Journal.

His death was ruled a homicide in May.