WEST PARIS, Maine — A Maine teen risked getting sprayed in order to help a skunk that was running around in the middle of the road with a cup stuck on its head in West Paris.

Sixteen-year-old Carlton Dailey helped to free a skunk from a cup that was stuck on its head on Thursday morning. Credit: Courtesy of Becky Ball via CBS 13/WGME

Becky Ball said that she and her 16-year-old son, Carlton Dailey, were driving on Route 219 Thursday morning when they spotted a skunk in the road with a cup on its head.

“My son told me to stop on our way to work this morning so he can help the skunk out. I told him he was crazy, ‘If he sprays, you will walk home,’” Ball joked.

But Carlton wasn’t afraid of being sprayed and sprang into action. He was able to pull the cup off the skunk’s head and the skunk went on its merry way without spraying the teen.

“As he gets back in my car, he says, ‘See mom. He knows I was helping,’” Ball said.