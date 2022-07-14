BREWER, Maine — The state is asking developers of a proposed $113.5 million ski resort for more financial information before approving the project.

The Land Use Planning Commission will ask the public for a second time to weigh in on their financial concerns about the proposal during its August meeting. Developer Perry Williams and Moosehead Region Futures Committee Secretary Christopher King have been asked to take part in the session.

Wednesday’s decision is the latest wrinkle in developers’ efforts to meet state requirements to renovate and expand a partially defunct ski resort on Big Moose Mountain. The LUPC’s decision on the application for the first phase of redevelopment, which includes a new chairlift, zipline, base ski lodge, 60-room hotel, brewhouse and more, will help determine the future of the Moosehead Lake region.

The first public hearing was held in June, delaying the project by a couple of months, according to developers. That hearing left important financial questions that speak to the viability of the project unanswered, a residents group said.

LUPC Commissioner Lee Smith said she has several questions concerning finances, viability, the ski area and the relationship to the marina.

“I don’t feel comfortable voting without having the opportunity to ask those questions to dig more deeper,” Commissioner Gwen Hilton said.

The commission passed the motion to reopen public hearings on the project 8-0.

Reporter Valerie Royzman contributed to this story.