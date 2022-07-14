A Wilton man died early Thursday morning at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

Alexander Lewis, 21, died about 1:30 a.m., according to Anna Black, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections.

The Maine attorney general’s office and Maine medical examiner’s office were notified of his death, as is standard procedure.

No cause of death was immediately released.

Lewis was sentenced to two years within the Maine corrections system in June after he was convicted of domestic violence criminal threatening and aggravated assault. He was scheduled for release in January 2024 at the earliest, according to the Department of Corrections.