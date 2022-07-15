This story will be updated.

A gunshot heard at Newport’s Sebasticook Lake Campground is under investigation.

The initial shot was reported around 4:30 p.m. The situation is being investigated by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police and the attorney general’s office, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Cassidy Clark, who lives near the campground located at 52 Tent Village Road, told the Bangor Daily News that she heard a gunshot after police arrived on the scene. Clark said that when she was returning home, the road to the campground was blocked off by police, and she was told there was an active-shooter situation going on.

Police had not confirmed whether any injuries had been reported as of Friday evening.