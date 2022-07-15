An Auburn man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly robbed an elderly man outside a Lewiston bank.

Jonathan Edwards, 24, was charged with assault, robbery and theft, according to Lt. Derrick St. Laurent, a spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department.

Edwards and another man, whom St. Laurent did not identify Thursday, allegedly robbed an elderly man after he withdrew money from an ATM outside Dirigo Federal Credit Union on Main Street about 8 a.m.

Edwards was arrested about a block away a short time later, St. Laurent said.

Edwards is being held on $5,000 bail at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.