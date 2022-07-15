A Palmyra woman has been accused of starting a fire that destroyed a house and two motor homes.

Alison Trask, 44, was charged with arson, reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Trask allegedly started a fire at the Warren Hill Road residence about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The home was unoccupied at the time, Moss said Friday.

The fire destroyed the residence and two motor homes, as well as substantially damaging a garage, according to Moss.

Trask lived in an apartment above the garage with her boyfriend. Two other people were in the apartment at the time of the fire.

Trask, who was on probation for a drug offense, was taken to the Somerset County Jail in Madison.