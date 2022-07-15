A restaurant in Freeport was badly damaged after a fire broke out Thursday night.

Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley said Petrillo’s on Depot Street in Freeport is “pretty much a total loss.”

Conley said his department received a 911 call reporting a building fire just after 9:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of Petrillo’s.

“It was a very going business here in the community. It was an active day for them. Nothing too much other than the usual day, but we’ve got some suspicions on some possible start of a fire,” Conley said.

Conley said no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Fire marshals are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.